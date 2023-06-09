Threats won't silence me, trusts Maharashtra's laws, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been targeted with death threats on social media, causing a significant uproar in Maharashtra. Following the lodging of a police complaint, an investigation into the matter has been initiated. Now, Sharad Pawar has responded to the incident of receiving death threats on social media.

Sharad Pawar said, " I have complete faith in the laws and system of Maharashtra, so I am not worried at all. Those who hold the reins of power in the state will not escape responsibility. No one can silence anyone by issuing threats."

"Every citizen has the right to express their opinion on any issue, so if you believe that you can silence someone's voice by issuing threats, then it is a misconception," he added.

An unknown person has sent a death threat to Sharad Pawar through a tweet, leading to an aggressive response from the NCP. ‘Saurabh Pimpalkar’ and Rajkaran Maharashtrache,’ on their respective Twitter handles, have posted objectionable tweets regarding Pawar. NCP officials have demanded action against these Twitter accounts and have also urged for the immediate apprehension of the individual responsible for the threat.