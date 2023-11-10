Three dead, many injured in multi-car crash at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

In a tragic incident on Thursday night, three individuals lost their lives, and several others were injured when a speeding car collided with six parked vehicles at a toll plaza in the Bandra direction. The accident involved a fast-moving car travelling from Worli towards Bandra. Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay reported that two of the injured are in critical condition.

At around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was heading north from Worli towards Bandra when, just 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link, it collided with another vehicle. Subsequently, the car continued its course, impacting 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza, involving a total of six vehicles in the incident. Presently, nine people have been injured, with three tragic fatalities, while six others are receiving medical treatment. According to media reports, the driver of the speeding car also sustained minor injuries and has been detained. His car has been seized as well. The accused is a 45-year-old man from Gujarat. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Around 12 people injured after a speeding car collided with a total of 6 vehicles parked at the toll plaza in the Bandra direction. The speeding car was coming from Worli towards Bandra. 3 of the injured are in serious condition: Mumbai Police



(Warning:… pic.twitter.com/3ijVwEls71 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

"Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident," Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said to ANI.