Three electrocuted to death while raising temple flag in Wardha

In Wardha, grief engulfed Pipri Meghe village on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Tragedy struck as three village residents were electrocuted while raising the temple flag.

The three individuals had gone to the Tulja Bhavani temple in the village for their routine inspection. They scaled a 25-foot pole to raise the temple flag, but unfortunately, they lost their balance. Coming into contact with the adjacent 33 KV electric wires, they were struck by lightning and subsequently hit the temple's roof. While one person died instantly, the other two couldn't survive their injuries despite receiving treatment.

The individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Ashok Savarkar, Balu Sher, and Suresh Zille.