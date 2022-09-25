Three Mumbai residents 'held captive' in Myanmar after being lured with job offers

Mumbai Police have received information about at least three city residents allegedly being held captive in Myanmar after they were lured to Thailand with offers of jobs in the Information Technology sector, a senior official said. After one of them managed to contact his friend here who approached police, the crime branch registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons, the official said on Saturday. The victims were promised IT sector jobs in Thailand by an agent, he said.

After they landed in Thailand, they were taken to neighbouring Myanmar where they have been held against their wishes, as per the complaint filed by their friend. They are being forced to do jobs which involve cyber crimes, the complaint said. More than 70 people from Mumbai region are reportedly stuck in Myanmar as per the complainant, but police have so far information about only these three persons who are allegedly being held captive, the police official said