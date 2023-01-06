Ticket collectors thrash passenger on Mumbai-Jainagar train

In a shocking incident, Two ticket collectors in which the duo brutally thrashed a passenger in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Jainagar train on Monday. After the video went viral, the ticket collectors were reportedly suspended. As per reports, an argument broke out between one of the ticket checkers and the passenger. It further escalated into a fight.

The passenger kicks the ticket inspector when the official tries to pull him down from the top seat by holding his leg. The ticket collector is then joined by a fellow employee, and together they drag the man to the ground and severely beat him, even booting him in the face. The other passengers intervene to stop the assault, and they can be overheard reprimanding the ticket collectors for hitting the victim, FPJ reported.