Tiger-Human Conflict in Maharashtra: Forest Officials Capture 62nd Tiger Threatening Villages

A forest officials team from Maharashtra tranquillised and captured the 62nd tiger on Sunday, January 14, which had entered a human settlement in Gadchiroli. In the lush landscapes of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra, an ongoing conflict brews silently between man and beast. The tiger, an emblem of India's wilderness, increasingly ventures into human settlements, triggering a decade-long clash with mounting casualties. However, amid the fear and tragedy, a steadfast team of committed forest officials strives to protect both humans and the revered tigers.

#WATCH | Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Given the growing cases of tiger-human conflict in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in the last 10 years, forest officials tranquillize and capture the 62nd tiger which had entered a human settlement. pic.twitter.com/CFf1ZaXvrl — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Leading this charge is Dr. Ravikant Khobragade, the Veterinary Officer (Wildlife) at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. His team boasts an impressive record: successfully tranquillizing and capturing 62 conflict tigers over the past ten years. "Our foremost priority is ensuring the safe capture of the animal," he stresses. "Even with shoot orders for three leopards and two tigers, we managed to bring them in alive and relocate them to zoos."

#WATCH | Given the growing cases of tiger-human conflict in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in the last 10 years, Veterinary Officer (Wildlife), Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Dr Ravikant Khobragade says, "...Our team has captured 62 conflict tigers to date, in the last 10… pic.twitter.com/7q9Fh8uuev — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Ajay Marathe, a shooter at the reserve, sheds light on another challenge. "They are sharp, intelligent creatures," Dr. Khobragade explains. "We meticulously study their behaviour, gather field data, and analyze their movements before devising a capture plan." The process requires patience, careful planning, and a profound understanding of these magnificent creatures. "The pressure from local communities can be immense during rescue operations," he adds. The fear and desperation in human settlements pose significant risks to both the team and the animal, underscoring the importance of maintaining team morale in such challenging situations.

#WATCH | Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Given the growing cases of tiger-human conflict in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in the last 10 years, shooter of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Ajay Marathe says, "...Due to the pressure of people, we face a lot of problems while doing… pic.twitter.com/SRvKaOBHZe — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

While the capture of the 62nd tiger provides a brief respite, it is a fleeting victory in a broader struggle. Human encroachment on forest habitats and the diminishing prey base for tigers continue to fuel this conflict.

