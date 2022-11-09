"Tiger is back": Shiv Sena sends out strong message to opposition after Sanjay Raut gets bail

Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has welcomed Sanjay Raut's bail verdict by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Taking a dig at the opposition, Andhare tweeted saying, Tiger is back on her official handle sending across a warning to other parties. Special Judge MG Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.Raut had in his bail plea claimed that the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".The ED had opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.