Tiger Shroff Headlines Shooting Stars 2025 as the Face of Maharashtra’s Project Mahadeva

Tiger Shroff, stole the spotlight at Shooting Stars 2025—the celebrity football event held on December 5 in Mumbai. Attending as the guest player, Tiger once again highlighted his commitment as the brand ambassador of Project Mahadeva, Maharashtra’s premier grassroots football mission. Renowned for his discipline, athleticism, and unwavering dedication, Tiger has become a powerful influence for aspiring sportspersons across the country. His presence motivates young athletes to push boundaries, train with focus, and believe in their dreams.

Launched under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Project Mahadeva aims to identify and nurture emerging football talent in Maharashtra. Shooting Stars 2025 combines celebrity appeal with mentorship, giving Tiger a platform to guide budding players while demonstrating his passion and agility on the field. The initiative is centred on developing U-13 boys and girls into a competitive talent pool capable of representing India internationally. With the ambitious target of having at least five Maharashtra players in India’s 2034 FIFA World Cup squad, Project Mahadeva offers top performers five-year residential scholarships and an extraordinary chance to train with Lionel Messi at a special clinic on December 14.

Tiger Shroff’s involvement ensures that Maharashtra’s young footballers step onto the pitch with greater confidence and motivation. His presence brings together inspiration, skill-building, and national pride, strengthening the state’s vision for global-level football excellence. On the cinematic front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, and he is gearing up for upcoming projects, including Lag Ja Gale with Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya (scheduled to begin in late 2025), and discussions surrounding a potential Rambo 2 remake.