Tiger Shroff starts dubbing for 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Heropanti 2'.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a photo from a dubbing studio.

"Heropanti 2. Almost that time again," he captioned the image.

The upcoming project is a sequel to Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti', which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon's foray into Bollywood.

'Heropanti 2' will star Tiger opposite Tara Sutaria. The two have earlier featured together in 'Student of the Year 2'.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor