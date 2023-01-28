TISS students plans to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi off campus

A student collective of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which planned to screen the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi today. However, the institute denied permission to screen the film inside the campus and students have planned to show it in another venue.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday issued an advisory to students over the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the institute has not permitted any such screening and gatherings which may disturb the academic environment and jeopardize the peace and harmony in the campuses.

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) at TISS Mumbai said, The screening is a symbolic protest against the centre’s move to block access to the controversial documentary. We are in solidarity with student organisations at other college campuses.”

Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, PSF secretary and member, Central Executive Committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) said, In solidarity of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and against the authoritarian and communal censorship of the central government, PSF invites all TISS students to join the mass watching of ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary by BBC on January 28.

It has come to our notice that some groups of students are planning to screen the BBC documentary that has created a disturbance in some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings to protest against related developments in a few universities, the advisory from the TISS reads.

