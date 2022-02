Title track of 'Gehrayaiaan' unveiled

The wait is finally over! The title track of 'Gehrayaiaan' is out, and it's not less than a treat for the fans.

Penned by Ankur Tewari, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. Composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, Gehraiyaan is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha.

The track is the perfect musical ode to love and longing.

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads, the film also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has helmed the project, which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

