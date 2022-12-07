TMC chief Abhijeet Bangar warns officials says complete ongoing projects on war footing or face action

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijeet Bangar warned senior civic officials that they will have to face action if the ongoing projects in the city are not completed on war footing.

As per the PTI reported, He gave the instructions during a meeting held in Thane. He asked the officials to focus on improving the condition of the speed breakers in the city and removal of debris and broken-down cars from the roadside.

The civic chief had recently given assurance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from Thane, that the makeover of city would be completed within 180 days.

Taking a review of the ongoing works, the Bangar asked officials to complete the ongoing projects in the city on war footing and said if the quality of work is not found up to the mark, then offences will be registered against the concerned authorities.