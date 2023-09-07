TMC chief Abhijit Bangar pulls up civic officials over unauthorised constructions in city

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner in Maharashtra criticised the city's municipal leaders for failing to take fast action against the violators and report them to the police rather than merely acting as spectators to the city's illegal developments.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar gave the instructions during an emergency meeting held here, a day after district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai asked the officials to act tough against the unauthorised constructions. During the meeting, the civic chief directed the TMC officials to ensure that unauthorised structures do not receive water and power supply.

He issued a warning that executive engineers would be subject to punishment if it was discovered that new, unapproved structures were receiving water and electricity. The officials should not remain spectators. Are you waiting for the unauthorised structures to claim the lives of people? Ensure that due to your negligence the lives of people are not risked, he asked the senior officials.

According to him, notices should be posted outside of illegal constructions warning people not to buy homes in the project and reports should be made to the police about the perpetrators for follow-up action. Bangar added, While demolishing the unauthorised buildings and houses, the officials should ensure that such structures are pulled down completely. He cited a number of complaints regarding unlawful constructions that have been received from the city's Kalwa, Diwa, and Mumbra neighbourhoods. Details of each and every unauthorised structure needs to be registered and if the Assistant Municipal Commissioner concerned fails to take action, and if there is any delay, then that official will face disciplinary action," he added.