TMC Commissioner issues Jan. 31 Deadline to Complete Pending Repair Work in Thane

TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed all executive engineers to complete all repair work in Thane city by January 31. The work includes repairing roads, public toilets, and school buildings. Most of the road work is complete, but some work has been delayed due to land ownership issues.

The work on public toilets is 75% complete, and the work on school buildings is 70-75% complete. Bangar has instructed the executive engineers to complete all of the work on time and to ensure that the work is of high quality.

He has also instructed the executive engineers to work with local residents to prevent vandalism of public toilets. Bangar has also said that the city will provide additional funding if needed to complete the work. He has also instructed the executive engineers to pay special attention to school construction in the Diva area.

Bangar has also said that all school toilets should be kept clean regularly. He has also instructed the executive engineers to prepare a plan for the repair and renovation of the remaining schools.