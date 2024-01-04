TMC Launches QR Codes for Trees, Citizens Ask What About Concrete Around Trees

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched an innovative QR code campaign in city parks, placing codes on trees so citizens can access information and history. While TMC sees this as enriching biodiversity awareness, some citizens question its effectiveness in the face of ongoing tree threats like concretization, a practice illegal under the National Green Tribunal Act.

What is concretization around trees?

Concretization involves surrounding tree bases with layers of cement or concrete during construction. This suffocates roots, hindering nutrient and water absorption, ultimately leading to tree death. Experts recommend leaving a 6-foot-square area around bases for proper water percolation.

Why is concretization rampant in Thane?

LokmatTimes.com had highlighted numerous native trees felled or pruned at Upvan and Railadevi Lakes, affecting ecological balance. Tree basins covered in debris violate the Tree Act and contradict TMC's Bombay High Court commitment to de-concretizing trees. Roadwork around Upvan trees raises concerns over potential collapse.

Social activist Deepak Parab told LokmatTimes.com TMC violates the National Green Tribunal Act on Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Naupada, where all tree roots are surrounded by cement. He cited private contractors collaborating with local MLAs to lay cement for decorative LED lights and urges immediate action, lamenting TMC's inaction against influential figures involved in these activities.

Data sheds light on tree losses and efforts

TMC data shows de-concretization around 9,243 trees, with Naupada-Kopri and Waghle divisions leading the effort. However, 2,216 trees were cut in the Thane region last year, with developers, MMRDA, and the Bullet Train project responsible for 1,759 and TMC itself cutting 457 for infrastructure development.

Legal safeguards exist

A 2013 NGT order mandates removing concrete within a meter radius of trees. In July 2023, the Bombay High Court ordered monitoring of de-concretization in Thane and established a resident helpline. Despite these regulations, violations persist.

TMC's response

When asked about curbing concretization, TMC Deputy Commissioner Gardens and Tree Authority Dr. Mitali Sancheti stated that cement laying occurs during road construction but that directives prohibiting concretization around trees have been issued to all departments. She claimed immediate action was being taken upon finding cement during development works, but admitted that infrastructure needs sometimes necessitate tree removal, requiring official proposals and permission.

Environmental concerns raise red flags

Environmentalist Mangesh Koyande, founder of Giri Mitra Pratishthan, suggested using nets near trees to allow water to reach roots while enabling beautification without harming them. He alleges tree-dying due to chemical injections by shopkeepers seeking better visibility for their displays, ultimately leading to TMC-approved tree removal.

Prioritizing core issues over optics

While TMC's citizen-friendly nature library and QR code initiatives foster curiosity and engagement, addressing core issues like concretization remains crucial for true environmental preservation. Incidents of tree collapse due to concretization have resulted in loss of life and property, highlighting the urgency of this matter.