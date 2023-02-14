To curb cheating in SSC and HSC exams, Education board takes major decisions

The board has taken a major decision to curb the copying cases in the state board’s 10th and 12th board exams. Special care is being taken by the state board to ensure that no malpractice takes place in the 10th and 12th board exams.

Various options are being adopted to prevent paper leaks through mobile or other means during the 10th and 12th board exams. As a result, Xerox shops will remain closed at a distance of 100 meters from the examination centre.

The state board recently issued a circular regarding the action to be taken during the exam, before the exam, and after the exam to implement the copy-free campaign. There will be a team recruited in every taluka to ensure a copy-free examination. More than one recruited team will go to the 10th and 12th board examination centres if there are more centres in the talukas.

There is a crowd of students at the Xerox centre during the exam period. Mini copies are supplied by Xerox centres. To prevent such copying, Xerox centres will be closed within a radius of up to 100 meters of the examination centre. If there is a crowd of copy suppliers outside the examination centre, there will be a police force to control it, as a result of which Section 144 is also likely to be imposed.

Special care from the Board