To curb cheating in SSC and HSC exams, Education board takes major decisions
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2023 07:31 PM 2023-02-14T19:31:15+5:30 2023-02-14T19:33:30+5:30
The board has taken a major decision to curb the copying cases in the state board’s 10th and 12th board exams. Special care is being taken by the state board to ensure that no malpractice takes place in the 10th and 12th board exams.
Various options are being adopted to prevent paper leaks through mobile or other means during the 10th and 12th board exams. As a result, Xerox shops will remain closed at a distance of 100 meters from the examination centre.
The state board recently issued a circular regarding the action to be taken during the exam, before the exam, and after the exam to implement the copy-free campaign. There will be a team recruited in every taluka to ensure a copy-free examination. More than one recruited team will go to the 10th and 12th board examination centres if there are more centres in the talukas.
There is a crowd of students at the Xerox centre during the exam period. Mini copies are supplied by Xerox centres. To prevent such copying, Xerox centres will be closed within a radius of up to 100 meters of the examination centre. If there is a crowd of copy suppliers outside the examination centre, there will be a police force to control it, as a result of which Section 144 is also likely to be imposed.
Special care from the Board
- The question paper will not be given ten minutes before the time.
- After the distribution of question papers and answer sheets, no students will be allowed to enter the examination centre.
- All Xerox shops will be closed within 100 metres of the board exam centre.
- The recruited team will also go to the examination centre and check from time to time in Theek Taluka.
- If there is a crowd of copy suppliers outside the examination centre, there will be a police deployment to control it. As a result, Section 144 can also be invoked.
- It has been decided to cancel the examination of the examinee student for stealing the question papers of the examination, obtaining, selling, and buying the question papers, or circulating the mobile on other electronic mediums.
- Also, the student will be rusticated for the next five examinations. Further, a criminal case will be registered against the examinee.