'Today is a Black Day for Shiv Sena', Eknath Shinde on INDIA Alliance's Mega Rally at Shivaji Park

Rahul Gandhi and his followers have been on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for the past 63 days. The yatra has now reached Mumbai, where a public meeting is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has characterized this meeting as a black day for Shiv Sena members.

During the INDIA alliance's mega rally at Shivaji Park, CM Shinde expressed his dismay, stating, "Today is a black day for Shiv Sena members because Shivaji Park holds significant historical importance as it was from here that Balasaheb Thackeray guided the entire nation. It is unfortunate that a rally is taking place in the same park, and individuals who have spoken against Veer Savarkar and made allegations against him are attending. In the upcoming elections, the people will surely teach them a lesson."

Meanwhile Milind Deora talked about what points will be skipped during this meeting. he posted a list of certain topics social media, including discussions related to Hindu sentiments, Shiv Sena's alignment with Congress, support for a Uniform Civil Code, and the revocation of Article 370, will not be discussed at tonight's Shivaji Park event.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India’s struggle for independence from the British rule.