Top Congress leaders to take up with Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar meet at INDIA conclave: Nana Patole

When the INDIA alliance attends its meeting in Mumbai later this month, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has stated that his party's top brass will discuss with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar his much-debated meeting with his politically estranged nephew and state deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Talking to reporters after a core committee meeting of the state Congress, Patole said on Wednesday that there was no confusion in his party about senior Pawar, who is part of the anti-BJP alliance, but confusion prevails among people. Patole said two representatives of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the MPCC core committee meeting during which discussions took place on preparations for the conclave of INDIA alliance, a grouping of anti-BJP parties, to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Sharad Pawar has a different party. There is no confusion about Pawar sahab’s (commitment towards the INDIA alliance) in the Congress, he said. Patole rejected speculation that a Plan B was in place wherein the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha polls together if the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharad Pawar is capable of taking his decisions. Our high command, during the INDIA alliance meeting, will discuss this (meeting with Ajit) with Sharad Pawar because he is a senior leader, Patole said when asked about the hush-hush huddle between the uncle and nephew in Pune last week.