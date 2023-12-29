Tormented by Moneylenders, Businessman Attempts Suicide

Karad: A businessman tried taking his life after getting harassed by moneylenders even after paying 33 lakhs on the loan of 18 lakhs he had taken. Karad City police have filed a case against seven private moneylenders.

Yugal Dilip Solanki is the businessman's name. The accused include Shubham aka Sonu Dheb, Shubham Shantaram Mhaske, Onkar Gaikwad, Nilesh Padalkar, Dada Maske, Atharv Chavan, and Tejas Chavan. According to the information given by the police, Solanki is a trader based in the city's Shaniwar Peth.

He needed money for his trade. In June 2023, he borrowed 4 lakhs from Shubham Dheb and Shubham Maske. He repaid the loan with interest (12 lakhs) yet the duo pestered him for more repayment. To avoid their harassment, Solanki borrowed 4 lakh 61000 from Onkar Gaikwad 2.5 lakh from Nilesh Padalkar, and 4 lakhs from Atharv Chavan. He made the repayments to all on time.

Against the total loan of 18 lakhs and 11 thousand, Yugal Solanki returned 32 lakhs, 99 thousand 300 rupees. However, the

moneylenders kept on asking for more amount and were threatening Solanki in his shop. Overwhelmed by the torment, on the 20th of December, Solanki tried to take his own life by taking sleeping pills. His family rushed him to Sanjivani Medical Center for treatment.

The Karad City Police have filed a case against the seven moneylenders who drove Solanki to take the extreme step.