Traffic Cop manhandled in Mumbai while issuing E-Challan



In a shocking incident, a traffic constable attached to the Mumbai Police was allegedly manhandled by the owners of two heavy vehicles on Tuesday when the cop was issuing e-challans for plying vehicles during non-permitted hours. Mumbai Shocker: Malad Traffic Constable Manhandled by Owner of Two Heavy Vehicles for Issuing E-Challans. According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident came to light after Head constable Sharad Chaudhary, who is attached to the Malad traffic chowky filed a complaint with the Malwani police station.

According to the complaint, Chaudhary and his colleague were on-duty at Malwani on April 19 when the duo noticed heavy vehicles plying during evening peak hours. Mumbai.As per traffic laws, heavy vehicles are not permitted to ply between 5 to 9 pm. On Tuesday, Chaudhary started flagging down heavy vehicles in order to issue e-challans. Amid this, the owner of two heavy vehicles asked Chaudhary not to issue an e-challan as the fines have increased substantially. Following this, an altercation broke out. Meanwhile, Chaudhary issued an e-challan to one of the vehicles while the other managed to escape.The owner of the heavy vehicle grabbed Chaudhary by his collar and manhandled the constable in the presence of the drivers and vehicle cleaners, an officer said. Later, the constable lodged a complaint with the Malwani police which registered an FIR.