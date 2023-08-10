Traffic cop's swift action rescues car driver's life in Kolhapur, earns praise for humanity

In a remarkable display of humanity, a traffic cop's prompt action saved the life of a car driver in Kolhapur. Vilas Mulik (55), hailing from Crusher Chowk, Kolhapur, was en route to Gandhinagar when his health abruptly worsened at Tawade Hotel Chowk. Constable Babasaheb Kolekar, on duty at Hotel Chowk that evening, rushed to the scene upon hearing the passenger's distressed cries.

Around 7 pm, as the car slowed down and turned, a woman's panicked screams caught Constable Kolekar's attention. He found the driver motionless with his head resting on the steering wheel. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Kolekar swiftly arranged medical assistance and sought to transport Mulik to the hospital.

Efforts were made to arrange another vehicle for his immediate hospitalization. However, the woman in the car requested Constable Kolekar to take charge and drive the car to Shastri Nagar.

Medical examination revealed Mulik's deteriorated health condition, marked by high blood sugar and low blood pressure. Doctors emphasized that timely intervention played a pivotal role in averting a potentially life-threatening situation. Mulik's family expressed deep gratitude to Constable Kolekar, acknowledging his timely intervention and compassionate assistance during his duty hours.

This heartwarming incident serves as a reminder of the selfless dedication exhibited by individuals like Constable Babasaheb Kolekar, whose actions truly embody the spirit of service and care for fellow citizens.