Traffic diversions in Pune tomorrow for Palkhi departures: Plan your route accordingly

To facilitate the Palkhi departure ceremony on Wednesday (June 14), extensive modifications will be implemented to traffic routes in the eastern region of the city. This event commemorates the revered saints Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj, as their palanquin processions commence from their respective temples.

The sacred palanquin carrying the paduka of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will embark on its journey from Bhawani Peth. It will pass through various landmarks such as Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk in the Camp area, Pulgate Police Chowk, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and eventually reach Pandharpur via Saswad Road.

The revered palanquin of Sant Tukaram Maharaj will commence its journey from Shree Nivdungya Vithoba Mandir in Nana Peth. It will follow a designated route, passing through Nana Peth, Aruna Chowk, Samadhan Chowk, Pimpri Chowk, AD Camp Chowk, Ramoshi Gate, Bhawani Mata Mandir, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Poolgate Police Chowki, Mammadevi Chowk, Solapur Road, Hadapsar Gadital, and finally proceed towards Pandharpur via Loni Kalbhor.

To facilitate the smooth progress of the processions, Palkhi Marg will be gradually closed from 2 am on Wednesday until the palanquins reach outside Pune city. Pune Traffic Branch has urged citizens to utilize alternative routes.

The affected roads include Sant Kabir Chowk – Belbagh Chowk (Laxmi Road), Sant Kabir Chowk to Ramoshi Gate (Nehru Road), Seven Loves Chowk (Dhole Patil Chowk) to Ramoshi Gate, Golibar Maidan to Seven Loves Chowk, Mammadevi Chowk to Golibar Maidan, Bishop School Chowk to Mammadevi Chowk, Wanwadi Bazar to Mammadevi Chowk, Tryluck Chowk MG Road, Ramoshi Gate Chowk, Bhairobanala to Mammadevi Chowk, Jambhulkar Chowk to Fatimanagar Chowk, B. T. Kawade Road, Ramtekdi Chowk, Vaiduvadi Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Hadapsar Village, Serum Company Chowk to Solapur Road, and Mantarwadi Phata to Saswad Road.

It is advised that heavy vehicle drivers travelling from Pune-Solapur road seek alternative routes during this time. Dindi vehicles accompanying the palanquin of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj are recommended to proceed to Saswad via Bhairobanala Chowk, Lullanagar Chowk, Kondhwa Khadi Machine Chowk, Bopdev Ghat, or take the route via Mantarwadi Phata, Fursungi, Undri, Pisoli, Khadi Machine Chowk to Saswad.