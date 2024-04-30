Traffic Jam in Dombivli Due to Uddhav Sena Candidate's Rally Leaves Residents Frustrated

Hundreds of citizens of Dombivli were enraged on Tuesday due to a traffic jam at Indira Gandhi Chowk in support of Vaishali Darekar Rane's election application filed by Uddhav Sena candidate of the Kalyan Lok Sabha Mahavikas Aghadi.

The police were on high alert as MLA Aditya Thackeray was scheduled to arrive in the city at 10 am. Despite this, chaos ensued upon his arrival, leading to a traffic jam on various roads such as Bhagat Singh Road, Fateh Ali Path, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Kelkar Path, Manpada, and Chiplunkar Lane. Citizens expressed their frustration, urging the politicians to prioritize public welfare over their political agendas.

Concerns were also raised about road blockages during elections, where political rallies often exacerbate the situation. It was suggested that the traffic police, municipal authorities, and RTO work together to identify alternative routes to prevent such disruptions. Implementing stricter regulations for rallies and penalizing violators while ensuring citizen relief was proposed as a solution. The question of whether political leaders should consider the inconvenience caused by road blockages was also raised.