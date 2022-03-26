Traffic restored on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after 9-long hours

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic has been restored after about nine hours. Traffic to Mumbai and Pune has started smoothly. The overturning of the chemical tanker had caused a major traffic jam on the expressway for nine hours. The slow start of traffic after nine hours has given some relief to motorists. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be fully open in a few hours.

On the Pune-Mumbai expressway, a chemical tanker overturned and spilled chemicals on the road. This caused many vehicles to slide. Two heavy vehicles overturned. The incident took place in Borghat around 5:30 am. As a result, traffic on the route has been disrupted. Work is underway to remove chemical and accidental vehicles from the administration.

This situation has arisen due to the spread of chemicals on the Pune-Mumbai expressway. All traffic to Mumbai has been diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai highway from 6 am. So all the stress came on the same route, so there was an unprecedented traffic jam.

