Tragedy strikes Buldhana as speeding truck crushes 4 labourers to death, injures 6

A devastating accident unfolded on the Nandura-Malkapur road in Buldhana when a speeding Eicher truck veered off course and plowed into a roadside hut. The truck, reportedly out of control, tragically crushed 10 labourers who were asleep inside.

Four labourers lost their lives on the spot, while six others sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical care at a government hospital in Malkapur. Of the injured, two are listed in critical condition.

The deceased labourers hailed from the Chikhaldara and had come to Nandura for road work. The four victims have been identified as Prakash Babu Jambhekar (26), Pankaj Tulsiram Jambhekar (26), Abhishek Ramesh Jambhekar (18), and an unidentified fourth worker who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.