Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap.

The unfolding of the incident occurred in circumstances that have not been entirely revealed, leaving local authorities and aviation experts in search of explanations.

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited, an official of the Pune Rural Police said.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and authorities are actively investigating the crash to determine its cause. The training aircraft came down near Gojubavi village, situated in the Pune district, raising questions about the safety and security measures in place during training exercises, India TV reported.