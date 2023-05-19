Truck carrying 63 Muslim children seized in Kolhapur

In Kolhapur city, a truck carrying around 63 Muslim children was apprehended. These children are believed to have come from West Bengal and have been taken into custody by the police. When questioned about this, the truck driver fled the scene.

As per the information available, a truck was spotted parked in Ruikar Colony, Kolhapur, in the morning. During that time, several Muslim children were observed boarding the truck. After noticing this activity for a while, some members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Youth Wing approached the truck driver to inquire about the situation. However, the driver quickly left the scene, claiming to have received a phone call.

Subsequently, the authorities handed over the truck to the Shahupuri police. When questioned, the Muslim boys inside the truck claimed to have arrived from Bihar but were unable to provide a clear answer regarding their destination. Notably, one of them was discovered to possess a train ticket from Howrah station in West Bengal to Pune station.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the children had come to Kolhapur to attend a madrasa in Ajara. They had travelled to the village for a holiday and were now returning to Ajara for their educational pursuits after the vacation.

The children have been relocated to a children's facility. However, the question remains as to the specific reason why children from West Bengal choose to come exclusively to Ajara for their education.