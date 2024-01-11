Truckers in Amravati Grind Gears over Hit-and-Run Law: "Steering Chodo" Halts Traffic

Amravati: Truck drivers and vehicle operators in Amravati city and district brought roads to a standstill today in a statewide protest against the central government's recent hit-and-run law. Over 8,000 protestors, including truck owners and operators, drivers of four-wheelers, and even petrol-diesel tanker drivers, took to the streets in a "Steering Chodo" demanding the repeal of the new law.

The rally snaked through the city, starting at Rajkamal Chowk and culminating at Irwich Chowk, with protestors chanting slogans against the controversial legislation. Leaders like Rajesh Wanekhede, Amit Wanekhede, Nandkishore Kale, Visal Surose, Ritesh Telmore, Mohammad Afsar, Mohammad Shakil, Atul Khod, Manoj Bharodkar, Deepak Wankhade, Niranjan Khandare, Prashant Dandale and others submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Divisional Commissioner, reiterating their demand for the law's cancellation.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of drivers held traffic blockades at Frazerpura, Welcome Point, and Navsari. Police intervened promptly, diverting traffic and managing the disruptions. However, concerns of potential disruptions in the supply of essential goods, petrol-diesel, and vegetables loom large due to the strike.

This is not the first time transporters have expressed their displeasure with the new law. Last week, a similar strike was called off following talks with the government. Today's renewed protests, which saw even petrol-diesel tanker drivers joining the chorus of dissent, signal a mounting frustration with the legislation.

School Bus Woes Add to Chaos:

School bus drivers in Amravati also joined the strike, leaving their vehicles off the roads. This unexpected development caused inconvenience for parents and students, with many scrambling to find alternative arrangements to get their children to school on time