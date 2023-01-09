Two arrested for stealing 11 iPhones in Malad

Bangurnagar police have detained two accused and are looking for one of their accomplices, who reportedly stole ten iPhones valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh from a delivery man in Malad last month.

According to police reports, the apprehended suspects are Akshit Jain (36), alias Amit Singh, and Kamal Kumar Krishnalal Sethi (41). One of their conspirators is still at large. On December 28, the event occurred near Orbit Premises, Mindspace, and Malad West. Govind Kumar Purohit (27), a mobile deliveryman, arrived to deliver 10 iPhones and 14 mobile phones to the accused, Akshit Jain, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, it was found that Jain had ordered 10 phones, including an iPhone X and one iPhone 14 Pro, on December 22 by calling the dealer as the proprietor of the Jai Ambe Traders mobile business.

The complainant went to Mindspace in Malad West to hand over the phones to Akshit Jain. He took over all cell phones before fleeing with his accomplices on a scooter while pretending to transfer money online. According to an officer, the complainant filed the complaint on December 29 under several sections of the IPC.

The phone has not yet been retrieved because the accused confessed to giving it to the sought-after suspect in the case.

API S.V. Sarolkar and his team began the inquiry on January 5 outside the Hotel Golden Residency on Mira Road, with the assistance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal of Zone XI and the supervision of senior inspector Pramod Tawde.

"The two were presented in court and remanded into police custody," the officer stated. "During further interrogation of the accused, it was found that the Jain chronic offender had a similar type of criminal record in Vashi, Santacruz, and Goregaon police stations and is also wanted for a similar type of crime in Versova police station," the police officer added.