Two Arrested for Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹14 Lakh During CM Fadnavis's Oath-Taking Ceremony at Azad Maidan

Azad Maidan police have apprehended two individuals accused of stealing jewellery worth ₹14 lakh during the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 5. The thieves allegedly blended into the crowd, making off with 15 gold chains and cash.

The suspects, identified as Amol Babasaheb Gite (28) from Ahilyanagar and Sumit Ratan Rangari (18) from Nagpur, were arrested in Nagpur, with Gite being apprehended on the spot during another attempted theft at a political event.

Both suspects are believed to have committed similar crimes in the past. Police investigations revealed that Gite was present at Azad Maidan on the day of the incident, based on his mobile tower location. Rangari was arrested on December 23, and the two were transferred to Azad Maidan police custody. Authorities have yet to recover the stolen items.