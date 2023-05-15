Two communities clash in Ahmednagar over Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti procession

Clashes erupted between two communities in Ahmednagar's Shegaon on Friday night over the Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti procession. The procession was being taken out by a particular community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj.

According to a report by ABP Majha, the procession organized by one community to celebrate Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti was met with opposition from another community, resulting in a clash between the two groups.

The police quickly arrived at the scene and dispatched officers from both the nearby police station and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to ensure calm and avert any potential further disturbances. As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries, and the situation has been successfully brought under control.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Ahmednagar's Shevgaon where stone pelting was reported last night pic.twitter.com/4gmhvPyvqw — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

The police have initiated an inquiry into the incident and are actively working to identify those responsible for the altercation. They have also urged the public to refrain from engaging in violent or destructive behaviour and instead maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

The incident has sparked unrest in the locality, and political figures have made an appeal to the public to remain calm. In particular, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has taken to Twitter to express his views on the matter, emphasizing that individuals who instigate violence under the guise of religion should face severe consequences.