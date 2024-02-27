Two Dead, Two Injured After Bridge Collapse in Uran

Two individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries following the collapse of a small bridge on a culvert on Monday evening in Uran. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. while four individuals were standing on the bridge, which linked Dadarpada to Dhudus villages over a creek in Uran. The deceased, identified as Rajesh Laxman Waghmare, aged 30, and Avinash Suresh Murkute, aged 22, were among four laborers employed at a nearby brick kiln who had gone fishing.

Upon the collapse of the 35 year old bridge, the four individuals were trapped under the debris. While rescue efforts were initiated promptly, tragically, Rajesh and Avinash succumbed to their injuries. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the government hospital for postmortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the two other laborers sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The Uran police swiftly responded to the scene, retrieving the bodies and coordinating the transfer of the injured to medical facilities for treatment.

"The police are carrying out further investigations into the incident to ascertain the cause of the bridge collapse," stated a police officer from the Uran police station in Navi Mumbai.