Two detained for bursting firecrackers during screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon

Malegaon police registered case against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act after a viral video showing Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers during the screening of 'Tiger 3' inside a movie theatre emerged. A case has been registered against Mohan Theater under Section 112 in Chavani police station. Two people have also been taken into custody. Salman Khan's fans set off rockets and burst firecrackers inside the Mohan Theater during Salman's entry. A rocket was fired, which endangered the lives of the audience present in the cinema hall. As fireworks went on for over a minute, many fans, who were seated inside the theater, were seen running to a safe space hoping to escape uninjured. The police have started an investigation into it now.

Earlier, Salman Khan reacted to a viral video where his fans were bursting firecrackers inside a cinema hall during the screening of Tiger 3. , "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3." Calling bursting firecrackers in a cinema hall "dangerous," he said, "Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."According to the Malegaon Chhavani Police, people ignited many firecrackers, including rockets, inside a theatre, posing a risk to the other viewers sitting in the cinema hall during the incident, which occurred at 10:15 pm IST. The video also showed that people inside the cinema hall started running and panicking after a few fans burst firecrackers on Salman Khan's entry. One of the biggest release of the year, Tiger 3 sees the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore. Katrina Kaif reprises her role as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry, and the story is penned by Aditya Chopra. Emraan Hashmi is a new entrant to the universe, portraying the character Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Tiger 3 also includes special cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War. Apart from the lead actors, Tiger 3 features supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir.