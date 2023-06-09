Two detained for threatening Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

The president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, has been threatened on social media, leading to the filing of a police complaint against the culprits. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) party and his brother, MLA Sunil Raut, have also received threatening phone calls. The state's political landscape has been thrown into turmoil with both prominent leaders being targeted with such alarming threats.

Two people have been detained by the police for threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, as per the reports in ABP Majha. Both persons were apprehended from the eastern suburb of Govandi. It is believed that these threats were made while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the reports, the police are awaiting an official complaint in the case. Once the complaint is filed, the two will be placed under arrest.

After the recent incident, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that no political figure should be subjected to threats, and he has taken the incident very seriously. He has assured that immediate action will be taken in this matter.