Two factions in NCP over Maharashtra CM post?

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has caused a stir in the state's politics by expressing his desire to become the chief minister. His statement has led to questions about whether there are now two factions within the NCP.

During his visit to Sangli on Wednesday, Amol Kolhe referred to Jayant Patil as a potential future chief minister for the state. Kolhe expressed his belief that the state requires an educated and cultured leader like Patil for the role and that the NCP doesn't have another candidate of Patil's calibre. This statement raises the question of whether there are two factions within the NCP over the chief minister's post.

The pace of political developments in the state has intensified in recent days, with Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar being featured as the next chief minister through banners in Dharshiv, Nagpur, and Ulhasnagar. However, MP Amol Kolhe has countered these claims by stating that Jayant Patil is the future Chief Minister of the state.

Subsequently, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari made a contradictory statement by declaring that Ajit Pawar will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mitkari justified his claim by referring to Amit Shah's statement that no other leader is capable of handling the politics of the state. "The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will come to power in the state, and Ajit Pawar will become the Chief Minister," Mitkari asserted.