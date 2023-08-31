Two more Maharashtra-based regional parties to join I.N.D.I.A, says Anil Desai

Ahead of the third meeting of the Opposition alliance INDIA in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Anil Desai on Thursday said two more Maharashtra-based regional parties will join the bloc.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Desai said, Two more regional parties in Maharashtra will join INDIA, taking the total number of parties in the alliance from 26 to 28, Congress MP Nasir Hussain, too, claimed that 7 big and small parties were in touch with them.

When asked who would represent the Opposition alliance as prime minister, Sena (UBT) MP stated, We believe in a parliamentary democracy, not a presidential form of government.

The 26-member Opposition coalition "I-N-D-I-A" will hold its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, picking up where they left off in their previous gathering in Bengaluru and moving forward with the process of laying a wider roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. The battle for next year's Lok Sabha elections is heating up.