Two prominent leaders to join BRS party during KCR's Solapur visit

With the upcoming elections still far ahead, the BRS party has initiated an extensive campaign across Maharashtra. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is presently touring Maharashtra and has recently arrived in Solapur city.

The warm reception of K Chandrasekhar Rao in front of Solapur's market yard reflects the significant support he has garnered while promoting the BRS party. In recent days, several leaders from Maharashtra have joined the BRS party, and during KCR's visit to Solapur, two prominent local leaders, Komal Dhoble (daughter of Laxman Dhoble) and Bhagirath Bhalke, are expected to officially join the BRS party on Tuesday, as reported by ABP Maza.

The visit of K Chandrasekhar Rao to Solapur has been greeted with immense enthusiasm, as he was warmly welcomed in front of the market yard. The dedicated workers of the BRS party in Solapur expressed their gratitude by presenting him with traditional turbans and shawls. Furthermore, KCR was greeted with a shower of rose petals upon his arrival in a car. As part of his scheduled program, the Chief Minister of Telangana will be visiting the revered Vithoba temple in Solapur, accompanied by his entire cabinet, MLAs, and ministers.

This visit signifies the expansion of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in Maharashtra, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister of Telangana, along with a convoy of 600 vehicles comprising MLAs, MPs, and ministers, has arrived in Solapur. KCR's ambitious plan to strengthen the influence of the BRS party in Maharashtra has been set in motion with this two-day tour. The significance of this tour is further enhanced by its timing, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.