Two Shiv Sena MLAs beaten, kidnapped by BJP and taken to Gujarat, alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made serious allegations that BJP has kidnapped Shiv Sena MLAs and beaten them up. ED, CBI also put pressure on him, but he never left the party, he said.

Speaking on Eknath Shinde's revolt, Sanjay Raut said, "I know Eknath Shinde may have some cure for this revolt." We have also received notices from ED and CBI, but we have not left the party. I have never betrayed my party. But some people are under pressure. MLA Nitin Deshmukh was beaten by BJP men yesterday. He suffered a heart attack and is now hospitalized. Another MLA was also beaten up.

After removing Eknath Shinde from the post of group leader, Sanjay Raut supported the action against him. Sanjay Raut said that this action is necessary as a party discipline.

It is learned that Eknath Shinde will resign from his ministry post this evening. Eknath Shinde is in Surat with his 35 supportive MLAs and is expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah today.

It is learned that Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis will hold discussions with Eknath Shinde this evening. The meeting will be held in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Milind Narvekar and MLA Ravindra Pathak visited Eknath Shinde. It is the responsibility of these two to persuade Eknath Shinde to come back to Mumbai. Even if that doesn't happen, it is clear that the leader will try to bring back other supportive MLAs.