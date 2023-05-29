Two succumb in tragic car crash and fire near Dusarbid

The car, which was heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Mehkar, collided with the divider near Dusarbid near Sindkhed Raja on the Samruddhi Highway and suddenly caught fire. Two people in the car died on the spot. Meanwhile, a third person in the car narrowly escaped being thrown out of the car during the crash but is seriously injured. The accident took place around 5 am on May 29.

At approximately 5:45 am, tragedy struck on the Samruddhi Highway near Dusarbeed village when a car travelling towards The Mumbai Corridor from Mehkar, collided with a cement road divide. Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire, resulting in the loss of two lives. Ajay Dinesh Bhilala survived the accident after being ejected from the car. However, he sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to a rural hospital in Mehkar for medical treatment. The car was engulfed in flames at the crash site.

Immediately following the accident, the car ignited, likely due to the presence of 7 to 8 diesel-filled cans inside. The flames further intensified, leading to the unfortunate demise of two individuals who were present in the vehicle. However, the identities of the deceased duo have not yet been determined. Fortunately, assistance arrived promptly within a span of 10 minutes.

Around 5:50 a.m., the highway police received a call about a car accident and fire that happened at around 5:45 a.m. A team of police officers and constables reached the accident spot in just 10 minutes. Unfortunately, the vehicle’s two people had already succumbed to the flames by then. The injured individual, Ajay Dinesh Bhilala, was promptly transported to Mehkar Rural Hospital via an ambulance. The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to a hospital. It has been reported that a crane was utilized to remove the damaged vehicle, and traffic on the affected route was subsequently restored.