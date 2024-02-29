UAPA Case Registered Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sudhakar Badgujar over Salim Kutta Party Video

Nashik: In December last year, a video of Shiv Sena (UBT) group's Nashik district chief Sudhakar Badgujar dancing at a party with terrorist Salim Kutta, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case had resurfaced. MLA Nitesh Rane had raised the issue in the legislative assembly and demanded action. After this, the Crime Branch of Nashik Police Commissionerate questioned Badgujar and all those seen in the dance video. The report was submitted to the Commissioner of Police. As per his orders, a case was registered against Sudhakar Badgujar at Adgaon police station late on Wednesday night.

In 2016, a video of Sudhakar Badgujar dancing with Salim Kuta, who was released on parole from Nashik Road Central Jail, surfaced. The video went viral on social media. In the last winter session, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse had demanded a probe into the Salim Kutta Party case.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in the legislative assembly that an inquiry would be conducted into the matter. The case was registered in connection with a party with Salim Kutta at the farmhouse of Badgujar's relatives under Adgaon police station limits. The Nashik crime branch was investigating the case. Badgujar has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Badgujar and many others questioned

Badgujar was questioned by the police on several occasions in December last year in connection with the Salim Kutta Party case. The police have so far questioned 17-18 people, including Pawan Matale, Ravi Shetty, and Sarpreet Singh, in connection with the case. Now, a case has finally been registered against Sudhakar Badgujar.

Badgujar's charge of political expediency

After the case was registered, Sudhakar Badgujar held a press conference and clarified. Badgujar said the case was registered out of political vendetta. He also alleged that the police had registered a case without conducting an inquiry. "There is an attempt to suppress the opposition," Badgujar said. Not only this, he demanded an inquiry against all those who were named in the case with me. Badgujar also said that it is condemnable that the matter is being taken out after eight years and action is taken against it.