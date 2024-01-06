Uber Driver Watches Videos on Phone While Driving; Company and Mumbai Police React

A Mumbai resident, identified as @snakeyesV1 on the micro-blogging platform 'X' and co-founder of Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), raised concerns about an Uber driver's negligent behaviour. The resident shared a video illustrating the driver watching videos on his phone, placed on his lap while navigating the city's roads.

Expressing dismay at such careless driving, Mr. Venkat voiced his unease about the safety of Uber rides in a post, stating, "I am not feeling safe to travel in @Uber_India these days as these days the drivers are driving dangerously. This driver is watching videos on his mobile by putting his phone on his lap." He directly addressed Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) and Uber Mumbai (@Uber_Mumbai), seeking action to address the issue.

I am not feeling safe to travel in @Uber_India these days as these days the drivers are driving dangerously.

This driver is watching videos on his mobile by putting his phone on his lap. @MTPHereToHelp this happened in Mumbai. What will you do to stop this? @Uber_Mumbaipic.twitter.com/AY7sgCsRe3 — Venkat 🐶 (@snakeyesV1) January 5, 2024

The post gained significant traction, prompting a response from Mumbai Police, who requested exact location details for further action. Mr. Venkat shared, “Sir, it is before the Vashi bridge towards Navi Mumbai from Mankhurd. I don’t have the vehicle number. Asked @Uber_India to provide me with the same.”

Sir, it is before the Vashi bridge towards Navi Mumbai from Mankhurd.

I don't have the vehicle number. Asked @Uber_India to provide me with the same. — Venkat 🐶 (@snakeyesV1) January 6, 2024

The incident resonated with other social media users, who shared their own distressing experiences with Uber drivers. One user recounted an incident where their wife, accompanied by a 6-month-old baby, had to step down midway due to the driver's misbehaviour. Despite the trouble and harassment, Uber allegedly did nothing and insisted on payment for the cab fare.

Another user commented on having to object to a driver watching a match on his mobile during the ride, highlighting the prevalent issue of driver negligence.

Hi Venkat, the 'Safety toolkit' option is located, right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the 'Safety toolkit' option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the 'Swipe to call' column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) January 5, 2024

Uber India responded to the viral post, expressing concern about the reported behaviour. The company stated, “Hi Venkat, the ‘Safety toolkit’ option is located, right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the ‘Safety toolkit’ option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the ‘Swipe to call’ column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly.”