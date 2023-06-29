UCC will affect all communities not just Muslims: Delegation of leaders meet Thackeray

After meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, a delegation of Muslim leaders stated that if Centre implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), it would have an impact on all communities, not just Muslims. A delegation member claimed Thackeray assured them of looking into the matter.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for UCC while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue. Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), who was part of the delegation that met Thackeray, said they would also meet BJP leaders in Maharashtra on the issue.

Daryabadi said a delegation of Muslim community leaders has already met some political parties regarding the UCC issue and apprised them of their concerns. Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers last week, Thackeray said the UCC for all citizens is welcome but wondered if its implementation would affect Hindus adversely.

We welcome the Uniform Civil Code for all but would it adversely affect Hindus? If they (BJP) could not implement the ban on cow slaughter in the entire country, how can the UCC be implemented? he had asked.

