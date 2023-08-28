Uddhav calls NDA an Amoeba which has no shape and size

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (August 27) said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is like an “amoeba” – as it lack a definite shape and size.The INDIA alliance comprises nationalist parties that want to protect democracy in the country. But most parties in the NDA comprise traitors and those who have joined the BJP as allies by breaking other parties,” Thackeray said. “The present NDA is like an amoeba, which has no definite shape and size…The INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP.”

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (marked by arrogance) and "Indian Mujahideen", Uddhav Thackeray said the NDA should be called "ghama-NDA" ("ghamandiye" meaning arrogant).Addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra, he also asked Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to clarify whether he supports the INDIA alliance or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Uddhav Thackeray appealed to people to join the INDIA alliance for protecting democracy and the Constitution.