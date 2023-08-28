Uddhav slams CM Shinde for invoking 'Balasaheb's' name to woo voters

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader queried why Shinde is still invoking his father Balasaheb Thackeray to woo voters. In an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked, "Is it because their 'father' in Delhi is of no use to them?"

"The BJP is poaching leaders and symbols from other parties and invoking the name of his father. This shows their bankruptcy. They identify themselves as a 'Hindu.' But they are frauds," Uddhav said.He noted that lately a third coach got connected to the "double engine" BJP government. But, added, “How many engines and compartments does the BJP require? Earlier they called double engine, now triple engine, and after days it will multiply. BJP has no guts to nurture their own leaders therefore they have poach leaders from other parties,” Uddhav slammed.The "double engine" is a metaphor used for successful collaboration between the Centre and the State, by the top BJP leaders including Modi.