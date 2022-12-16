Uddhav Thackeray asks if Twitter account of K'taka CM was hacked why there was delay in issuing statement about it

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray asks that if Twitter account of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was hacked then why there was delay in issuing statement about it. Action was taken against Marathi-speaking people, stones were pelted on buses. What was the outcome of yesterday’s meet of both the CMs with Home Minister Amit Shah?

A team will be formed comprising three ministers from both sides to hold a detailed discussion on this issue and ensure that decisions which are taken are percolated at the ground level,” Shah said briefing reporters on the decisions taken at the meeting.

The Union home minister further said a committee under the chairmanship of an IPS officer will be formed to maintain law and order situation and ensure peaceful passage of people, transport and goods from one state to another state.

Earlier Amit Shah said it had come to notice that fake tweets in the name of top leaders also escalated the issue and instigated the sentiments of people of both the states. He said it has been decided to file an FIR in the matter related to the fake tweets. Shinde had raised the issue of certain tweets allegedly made from an account of the Karnataka chief minister.