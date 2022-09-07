Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut in jail

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was stopped from meeting Sanjay Raut. According to the sources, Uddhav Thackeray had visited the jail to meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut but Jail authorities did not allow the Former Chief Minister to meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Jail authorities also asked Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to bring permission from the court for meeting Sanjay Raut. Earlier, Uddhav Sena had asked for a personal meeting with Sanjay Raut at the jailer's room to which Jail authorities have cleared that they will not be allowing any kind of special meeting.

A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon. The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false"