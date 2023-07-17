Uddhav Thackeray faction issues disqualification notices to three MLAs

The state is currently witnessing its first session following the recent political turmoil. In a display of assertiveness, the Thackeray faction has taken a strong stance during the opening day of the monsoon session. Swiftly responding to the situation, the Thackeray group has initiated disqualification proceedings against Neelam Gorhe, Manisha Kayande, and Vipalva Bajoria, who switched sides and joined the Shinde faction.

According to the reports in Saam, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction has issued disqualification notices against Neelam Gorhe, Manisha Kayande, and Vipalv Bajoria. The Thackeray group has directed legislative secretary Jitendra Bhole to take action against the three. These MLAs had switched allegiance from the Thackeray group to join the Shinde faction.