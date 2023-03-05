Uddhav Thackeray has been dismissed by his own MLAs says Girish Mahajan

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said that Uddhav Thackeray has been in effect dismissed by his own MLAs. Some 40 MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena rebelled against him, and now the party's name and symbol is with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Mahajan said.Time has come to state that he (Uddhav) has been dismissed from the party by his own MLAs,” he said. The 40 `rebel' MLAs in the Shinde camp had not left the Shiv Sena but the others (who were loyal to Thackeray) drifted away, the minister further said.

After losing his party name Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow poll symbol to the rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will hold his first public rally in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.The Khed rally will be a significant show of strength for the Uddhav-led Sena faction amid the ongoing crisis in the Sena. During the rally, Uddhav is expected to take on the Shinde-led Sena and friend-turned-foe BJP. Coincidentally, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance will also be undertaking an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday.