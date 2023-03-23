Uddhav Thackeray is responsible for split in Shiv Sena' says Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray during his Rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai said that Uddhav Thackeray was responsible for the split in Shiv Sena. Citing the Mahim dargah row, he urged the state government to act immediately. Raj Thackeray conducted the rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

During the event, he said that he was pained by the clashes between the two factions. He also took at a dig at the Eknath Shinde government and said the group had looted.The rally was organised on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival that marks the start of the Marathi New Year. Raj Thackeray said he will renew his campaign to pull down loudspeakers from mosques if the state government does not take any action in the matter. The MNS chief demanded the withdrawal of nearly 17,000 cases slapped on his party workers last year when they launched protests seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.