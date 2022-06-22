Uddhav Thackeray leaves Chief Minister's house for Matoshree is resignation on the cards?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was spotted at Matoshree his family home -- from his official residence "Varsha" this evening, shortly after addressing the state in the wake of the Eknath Shinde episode.Earlier today, delivering a Facebook live address -- his first public reaction to the political crisis that engulfed his government -- Mr Thackeray said, "If my own people don't want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so... I'm ready to resign... I am Balasaheb's son, I am not after a post... If you want me to resign, let me resign and take all my belongings to Matoshree".

There, however, was a rider. "I'm willing to step down, but can you promise me that the next chief minister will be from Shiv Sena?"“Kamal Nath and Sharad Pawar both called me and expressed confidence in me. But my own people may not be wanting me. None of my MLAs came to say it on my face and I will tender resignation when someone comes to me. I am keeping my resignation letter ready, the MLAs who have gone missing should come and take that letter and submit it to the Governor. I can’t go as I am Covid-19 positive. I am willing to quit the Shiv Sena chief’s post too. But don’t tell me this on Twitter and by trolling me. My Shiv Sainiks have to tell me this and I will quit both posts. But come face-to-face and tell me. Till the time a Shiv Sainik is CM, I am very happy. Come and speak to me face-to-face or call me and speak to me and tell me what you want after you watch this live. And I will quit if you ask me to,” Thackeray said while addressing the state and rebel Sena MLAs via Facebook live.Earlier in the day, Thackeray tested positive for Covid-19. An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive. However, his RTPCR test has come out to be negative. He attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.